21-year-old man charged after Shelburne seniors home set on fire

A 21-year-old man from Shelburne, N.S., has been charged after police say he intentionally set a fire inside a seniors home in the town on Tuesday evening.

RCMP said in a news release they received a call initially about a dispute, where the man was behaving erratically inside the seniors residence. The building is home to 29 people.

Police said the situation continued to escalate and the man "poured gasoline in the apartment he was visiting, and in the hallway of the building."

The man then lit the gasoline on fire, according to police, and the building caught fire.

Everyone in the home escaped safely and RCMP officers administered first aid to some residents.

RCMP said the man was severely burned and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The residents are being assisted by families, the Red Cross and other community groups.

The man is facing charges of arson causing danger to life and the investigation is ongoing.

