Hockey federation announces which teams are playing in N.S. and N.B. during 2023 World Junior Championships
Halifax and Moncton are hosting 2023 playoffs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5
Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced which teams would be playing in Halifax and Moncton during the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.
According to a Hockey Canada press release, Canada, Sweden, Czechia, Germany and Austria will compete in Group A, with preliminary-round games taking place at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. The United States, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia will form Group B and play at the Avenir Centre in Moncton.
At least 10 pre-tournament games will be played in communities throughout New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
The full tournament schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks and the championship will be broadcast on TSN and RDS.
The 2022 World Junior Championship playoffs are currently being held in Edmonton with final games on Friday and Saturday.
