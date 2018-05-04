Halifax's 2021 North American Indigenous Games postponed

Organizers of the North American Indigenous Games have decided to postpone the 2021 event in Nova Scotia due to concerns over COVID-19.

"With all these questions surrounding the border and group gatherings and just everything that's happening, it just wasn't feasible," said Dale Plett, president of the North American Indigenous Games.

The 2020 games were also postponed for the same reason back in March. Plett said it wasn't an easy decision to postpone the games again, but she said people have been understanding and supportive of the move.

Plett said keeping athletes and the communities where they come from safe was a top consideration when it came to postponing the games. She said 5,250 athletes between age 12 and 19 from Canada and U.S. were supposed to take part in the games.

"We just did not want to put anyone at risk at all and felt that this was the safest decision," Plett said.

A future date for the games has yet to be determined, but Plett said Halifax will still be the host city. When it does happen, she said it will be the furthest east the games have ever been held.

"We will let people know as soon as we know, but obviously we need to see how this pandemic plays out before we make this decision in regards to the hard and fast date," she said.

