2020 Digby Wharf Rat Rally cancelled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Digby Wharf Rat Rally is the latest event to become a victim of COVID-19.

For 15 years, motorcyclists have come to Digby, N.S., in early September for the event, which has become one of the largest motorcycle rallies in Canada.

"There were a lot of people starting to book up hotels, so we were starting to see people committing finances to being at the rally," said Wharf Rat Rally director Peter James.

James said there just wasn't any way they could move forward with the festival, given the crowds that flock to the small town every year for the event.

"Especially with the restrictions around the provinces and people coming from outside of Canada," said James. "We get a whole range of people coming from away, even as far away as Australia and Europe."

Businesses in the Digby area will take a big financial hit due to the cancellation of the Wharf Rat Rally for 2020. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The decision to cancel the 16th annual event will be a large blow to the economy of the area.

"It was the right decision, but financially it's going to be hard on the community," said Digby Mayor Ben Cleveland. "We have businesses here that really depend on the rally and those five days, because things really slow down for our restaurants and accommodation businesses in the fall and it helps them get through the winter."

Despite the event being cancelled, organizers are still hoping to have a virtual presence and are encouraging people to keep an eye out for 50/50 draws and merchandising.

"Nova Scotia has not had a good year in some ways and the Nova Scotia Strong message we would like to keep that going, to honour the tragic events that have happened so far this year," said James.

