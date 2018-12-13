2017 death in Halifax ruled a homicide

A 2017 aggravated assault that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man in Halifax has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said they are now in a position to identify the victim as Benjamin Loka Lokeny.

The Halifax man was found suffering from a head injury at the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets on July 20, 2017.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died more than a month later on Aug. 28.

'Do the right thing'

Police said an autopsy was conducted and after completing further in-depth testing, the medical examiner determined Lokeny's death was a homicide.

"Through the investigation, officers obtained information that Benjamin had been assaulted by another man believed to be known to him," police said in the release.

"Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Benjamin's murder and they are asking them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know."

Anyone with information on Lokeny's death can contact police directly or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES