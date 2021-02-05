Man, 20, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 104

A 20-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Marshy Hope, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

In a release, RCMP say officers from Pictou and Antigonish were called to a two-vehicle crash around 2:16 p.m. Friday.

The release said fire services and EHS also attended the scene. They found a car on the roadway and a pickup truck towing a trailer in a ditch. Both had extensive damage.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was ejected and found a short distance from the vehicle on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men in the pickup truck appeared to be uninjured, according to the release.

A collision reconstructionist is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The release said Highway 104 in Marshy Hope is closed in both directions, with diversion points at exits 29A and 30. It's expected to remain closed until late tonight.

MORE TOP STORIES