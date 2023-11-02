2 youths face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, uttering threats

Two youths are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats in relation to an investigation at the Eastern Passage Education Centre.

Police say they were called to the school Feb. 7 to investigate a report of two youths making threats against specific youths on social media.

That same day, police got information from the school and seized cellphones. They also determined the two youths involved did not have access to firearms, other weapons or the school. Police stayed at the school as a precaution.

The next day, Feb. 8, police used search warrants to enter two homes linked to the two youths. They found and seized "multiple mobile and electronic devices."

On Tuesday, the youths and their parents went to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment. The youths were arrested, but released on conditions to their parents/guardians.

The youth are scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Feb. 22 to face charges of uttering threats and conspiracy to commit murder.

