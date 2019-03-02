2 women seriously injured in East Uniacke car crash

Two women had to be rushed to hospital after a car crash in East Uniacke, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say the women in the car went off the road near a turn on the 300 block of East Uniacke Road around 4:45 p.m.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Hants County, suffered life threatening injuries, police said.

She was taken to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight.

The passenger, a 31-year-old woman who is also from Hants County, was taken to hospital by EHS.

Police said she was seriously injured.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Police said the front end of the car was extensively damaged.

East Uniacke Road is closed while police investiage, it's expected to remain closed until midnight.