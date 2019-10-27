Police cruiser involved in 2-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County
On Sunday, at about 12:45 a.m., there was a two-vehicle collision involving a marked police cruiser and another vehicle on Northwest Road.
RCMP officer sent to hospital to be assessed, 3 people in the other vehicle were unharmed
An RCMP officer was taken to hospital to be assessed on Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.
The collision happened around 12:45 a.m., according to an RCMP news release. At the time, a marked RCMP cruiser was travelling northbound on Northwest Road to assist another RCMP member.
The officer's injuries have not been disclosed. The three people in the other vehicle were unharmed, police said.
The cause of the crash has not been determined, but it's under investigation.