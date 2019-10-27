Police cruiser involved in 2-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County

An RCMP officer was taken to hospital to be assessed on Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.

The collision happened around 12:45 a.m., according to an RCMP news release. At the time, a marked RCMP cruiser was travelling northbound on Northwest Road to assist another RCMP member.

The officer's injuries have not been disclosed. The three people in the other vehicle were unharmed, police said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but it's under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES