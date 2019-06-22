2 teens in hospital after car crash in Hammonds Plains

Two male teens are in hospital with serious injuries after a car crash involving one vehicle early Saturday morning in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

According to RCMP, an officer noticed a vehicle speeding at about 12:35 a.m. while traveling south along Hammonds Plains Road.

While looking for that vehicle, the officer came across a white car on fire at the intersection of Pockwock Road and Hammonds Plains Road.

Police said one male had been ejected from the car and was on the road and the other male was still in the driver's seat.

Two utility poles were also damaged in the crash, police noted.

RCMP say the officer put out the fire and provided medical assistance to the teens while waiting for EHS.

A section of Hammonds Plains Road was shut down for several hours Saturday morning.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

