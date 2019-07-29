2 people in vehicle involved in collision with train near Enfield

Two people were in a vehicle that collided with a train shortly before noon near Enfield, N.S., according to emergency officials.

Halifax Regional Fire and emergency crews were called to help and the Enfield Volunteer Fire Department is also at the scene.

Brendan Elliott, who speaks for Halifax Fire, said firefighters were able to remove both people from the vehicle. They needed to use equipment to remove one of the people.

"It wasn't an easy extraction by any means," he said.

Elliott didn't have any information on the people's condition but said they were being attended to by Emergency Health Services.

He said police are blocking off traffic from entering the area.

RCMP are also at the scene and have not released the ages of those in the vehicle.

Train tracks cross a section of North Fork Road. (Google Maps)

Train tracks cross a section of North Fork Road before it turns into Christopher King Lane near the Oakfield Golf and Country Club.

According to data from Transport Canada, there are not any barriers or flashing lights at the crossing. The agency said there are an estimated 10.86 trains and 30 vehicles that go through the area every day.

The listed road speed is 30 kilometres per hour. Transport Canada said the maximum train speed at the crossing is about 104 kilometres an hour.

