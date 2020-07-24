2 people rescued after going over Sydney Mines embankment

A man and a woman who fell off an 18-metre embankment at Swivel Point in Sydney Mines, N.S., were rescued Thursday evening.

The Sydney Mines Fire Department were called to the scene at 5:25 p.m. AT. The rescue took about two hours. John MacPherson, the deputy fire chief, said a low tide and calm sea made the rescue more manageable along the rocky shore.

"We sent a rope throwing team over and we sent our boat with the help of Glace Bay, packaged them and they're down at the hospital now," said MacPherson.

He said the man and women are both locals who are thought to be in their early 20s. They were on foot when they fell. MacPherson said they were injured, but the extent of their injuries isn't clear.

MORE TOP STORIES