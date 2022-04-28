Police seek to identify 2 people in Gottingen Street homicide investigation

Halifax police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who were in the area when Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw was killed on Gottingen Street last month.

The 25-year-old was shot in the early morning hours of March 18. He was taken to hospital, but died. The medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

Halifax police on Thursday released photos of two people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

They say investigators have exhausted all avenues, but have not been able to identify them, and so they are asking the individuals to come forward or for someone to identify them.

Halifax police say this person of interest was in the area at the time of the incident. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Last month, investigators noted that people were taking cellphone videos immediately after the shooting in the area of The Den nightclub at 2182 Gottingen St. On Thursday, they renewed pleas for those people to share any videos and photos with police.

"The smallest piece of information can help to advance the investigation and solve Treyvhon's [homicide]," a news release said.

The shooting happened on Gottingen Street near Cornwallis Street on March 18. (Robert Short/CBC)

