2 Nova Scotia vaccine clinics opening to drop-ins

Vaccine clinics in Dartmouth and Antigonish are the latest to expand availability to drop-ins.

Nova Scotia's health authority said the Dartmouth General Hospital drive-through community clinic will allow drop-ins starting Saturday to ensure "easier access" to COVID-19 vaccine.

Any eligible resident can receive their first or second dose at 7 Mount Hope Ave., behind the hospital.

The drive-thru is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available from Saturday to Aug. 22, while Moderna will be available from Saturday to Aug. 6.

Anyone who prefers to book an appointment for this drive-thru location can still do so online here or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

In Antigonish, the clinic at St. Francis Xavier University offering Pfizer to those over 12 will be held in the Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor) at 5555 Union Place.

Drop-ins will begin Monday, with hours running on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-booked appointments will no longer be offered at this clinic as of Monday, but all previously-booked appointments will be honoured through to Aug.12.

A list of other drop-in vaccine clinics across the province can be found here, which are a mix of drive-thru locations and buildings.

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province's active total to nine.

To date, 76 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 62 per cent have two doses.

