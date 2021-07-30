2 Nova Scotia vaccine clinics opening to drop-ins
Dartmouth and Antigonish clinics will soon have more availability
Vaccine clinics in Dartmouth and Antigonish are the latest to expand availability to drop-ins.
Nova Scotia's health authority said the Dartmouth General Hospital drive-through community clinic will allow drop-ins starting Saturday to ensure "easier access" to COVID-19 vaccine.
Any eligible resident can receive their first or second dose at 7 Mount Hope Ave., behind the hospital.
The drive-thru is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available from Saturday to Aug. 22, while Moderna will be available from Saturday to Aug. 6.
Anyone who prefers to book an appointment for this drive-thru location can still do so online here or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.
In Antigonish, the clinic at St. Francis Xavier University offering Pfizer to those over 12 will be held in the Mackay Room, Bloomfield Centre (3rd floor) at 5555 Union Place.
Drop-ins will begin Monday, with hours running on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pre-booked appointments will no longer be offered at this clinic as of Monday, but all previously-booked appointments will be honoured through to Aug.12.
A list of other drop-in vaccine clinics across the province can be found here, which are a mix of drive-thru locations and buildings.
Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province's active total to nine.
To date, 76 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 62 per cent have two doses.