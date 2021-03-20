2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Saturday

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Both cases are in the central health zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, while the other case is under investigation, according to a provincial release.

The province has 17 known active cases.

The Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,000 tests on Friday.

"Today is the first day of spring, case numbers continue to stay low and the remaining restrictions in parts of HRM and surrounding communities were lifted this morning," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"However, that does not mean we can let our guard down."

No one is in hospital in Nova Scotia related to the virus.

As of Friday, 58,036 doses of vaccine had been administered, and of those, 20,050 Nova Scotians had received a second dose.

Faulkner is shown in the waiting area after her vaccination. The Truro clinic is one of the first primary care clinics in the province to offer COVID-19 vaccine. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in a primary care clinic took place Saturday at a walk-in clinic in Truro.

Ten community clinics and 15 pharmacies are administering COVID-19 vaccine to all Nova Scotians who are 80 and older based on birth month, while 25 pharmacies and physician offices are bringing AstraZeneca vaccine to those ages 60 to 64.

All appointments need to be booked in advance, and can be done online here.

Various restrictions on long-term care, restaurants, sports and other areas were lifted as of 8 a.m. Saturday for those in the Halifax Regional Municipality and other designated areas.

New Brunswickers coming into Nova Scotia also now no longer have to self-isolate when entering Nova Scotia.

But, Nova Scotians going to New Brunswick will still have to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival there. While Nova Scotia has reopened its border, New Brunswick is not planning to do the same.

Woman fined under Health Protection Act

On Saturday, New Glasgow police charged a 57-year-old woman for failing to quarantine for 14 days after she travelled to Nova Scotia from Alberta.

Responding to a complaint, police found the woman at a parking lot on Westville Road. She was charged under the Health Protection Act.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Saturday for a total of 49 known active cases. Two people are in hospital with the virus.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Saturday. The province has five known active cases, and one person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported four cases on Friday. There are now eight known active cases on the Island.

