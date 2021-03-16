2 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia; 4 new variant cases found

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with the discovery of four more variant cases.

The two new cases are in the central health zone. One is the close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

In a release, the province said the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed four new variant cases: two more cases of the U.K. variant and two more cases of the South African variant.

One of the U.K. variants is in the central health zone and one is in the western health zone. Both are linked to international travel.

Both of the South African variants are in the central zone and are linked to previously reported variant cases.

"At this time, there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases," the province said in a release.

It's unclear when the people who had the variants initially tested positive for COVID-19. CBC has reached out to the province for clarification.

More vaccine eligibility

Starting Tuesday, those who are 63 or 64 years old can get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at a pharmacy or doctor's office by booking online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Bookings cannot be done in person and walk-ins will be turned away.

As of Monday, anyone who is 80 or older and was born between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 can book an appointment online or by calling 1-833-797-7772 to get a vaccine at a community clinic. Previously, only those 80 and older born between January and April were eligible.

As of March 15, the province said 50,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 16,650 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case on Monday for a total of 36 known active cases. One person is in hospital related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday The province has 50 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

P.E.I. had no new cases and 16 active cases in its most recent update on Friday.

