2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Both are in the central zone. One is related to travel, and one is a close contact of a previous case, according to the province.

There have also been 3 recoveries, leaving 11 active cases in the province

A medical worker prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the outpatient clinic of the Cardiovascular Centre at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 12. Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the virus on Wednesday. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

There have also been three recoveries, bringing the province's active total to 11.

Of those cases, one person is in a hospital COVID-19 unit.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 2,564 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 76.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.8 per cent have two doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

