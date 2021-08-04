2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Both are in the central zone. One is related to travel, and one is a close contact of a previous case, according to a release from the province.
There have also been three recoveries, bringing the province's active total to 11.
Of those cases, one person is in a hospital COVID-19 unit.
Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 2,564 tests on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 76.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.8 per cent have two doses.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. There are no active cases.
- New Brunswick reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and has 44 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, its first in two weeks. It had five active cases.
