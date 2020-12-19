2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Saturday

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the lowest number of new daily cases in a month.

There are 46 active cases in the province.

One of the new cases is in the western health zone and one is in the eastern zone. They are both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and they are both self-isolating.

The eastern zone case is a member of Eskasoni First Nation.

In a release, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said Public Health is working with the chief to manage the case and contact tracing is underway. There is no evidence of community spread.

"Though cases are down, COVID-19 is still here and we have to keep up our efforts to slow the spread," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

"Our public health team works hard to contain the virus, and by following all the public health protocols, we are helping them and protecting each other. And let's not forget another important part of battling this virus — being kind to one another."

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,111 tests on Friday.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases Saturday. The province has 31 active cases.

New Brunswick reported five new cases Saturday and has 49 active cases. Three people are hospitalized with one in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Saturday. The province has seven active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES