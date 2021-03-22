2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday.

The new cases are in the central health zone and are both close contacts of previously reported cases.

The province now has 20 known active cases. There are no hospitalizations in the province related to the virus.

"We should be proud that the number of new cases remains in the single digits, but we cannot become complacent," said Premier Iain Rankin in the release.

Labs operated by Nova Scotia's health authority completed 1,315 tests on Sunday.

As of Friday, 58,036 doses of vaccine had been administered in Nova Scotia, including 20,050 second doses.

Ten community clinics and 15 pharmacies are administering COVID-19 vaccine to all Nova Scotians who are 80 and older based on birth month, while 25 pharmacies and physician offices are bringing AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to those ages 60-64.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in a primary care clinic took place Saturday at a walk-in clinic in Truro.

All appointments need to be booked in advance, and can be done online here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. The province has four known active cases, and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported one new case on Sunday for a total of 49 known active cases. Two people are in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Monday. There are eight known active cases on the Island

MORE TOP STORIES