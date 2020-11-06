2 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia

The province announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are now 16 active cases in the province, two fewer than Thursday.

In a release, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said it's unclear how many tests were performed on Thursday due to a technical issue.

The new cases are in the central zone. One case is identified as a close contact of the new case found Thursday, while the other remains under investigation.

The health authority has warned of a few potential exposures over the last week:

The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant on Argyle Street on Nov. 2 between 9-11 p.m.

Sobeys Clayton Park at 287 Lacewood Dr., on Nov. 3 between noon-1 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 622 on Oct. 30 that departed Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 9:41 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 16 to 23 in seats D, E, and F should call 811 for advice.

Chrismaria Family Restaurant on Commercial St. in New Minas between 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Anyone who was at those locations at those times is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure.

To date, the province has had 1,121 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick is reporting one new case Friday. It now has 24 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 2 new cases Thursday. It has five active cases.

P.E.I. reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. It now has two active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811: