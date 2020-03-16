2 more presumptive COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 14

Nova Scotia has identified two new cases of COVID-19 , both related to travel.

According to a news release from the provincial government, as of today there are now five confirmed cases and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19.

"Public health has been in contact with these individuals and working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them," the news release said. "Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Public Health issued a news release "advising of a potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19 at two Halifax locations between March 5-7.

"People who visited the following locations during this period should closely monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms:"

Halifax Grammar School gymnasium

Homburg Athletic Centre gymnasium at Saint Mary's University

"Public Health is aware people attending provincial high school basketball tournament events at these facilities might have been exposed to COVID-19 during these dates. Please note, everyone who is at high risk of exposure have already been identified and are now in self-isolation."

Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health for the province, and Community Services Minister Kelly Regan are scheduled to provide a briefing today at 3 p.m. The government is expected to announce details about support plans related to the virus and its effect on people.

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,373 negative test results to go along with the presumptive and confirmed cases. A case can only be confirmed after it is reviewed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

"Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days when they return to Nova Scotia," the release said.

"If you have been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever above 38 C and/or new cough you should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811. The online questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/. "

The province has increased measures on an almost daily basis to try to limit the spread of the virus, particularly as people return from trips outside the country.

Those steps have included closing schools, daycares, bars, certain businesses and limiting restaurants to providing only takeout and delivery services.

Hospitals have put a moratorium on visitations, with very limited exceptions, elective and non-urgent services have been cancelled and a pathway has been created to re-licence recently retired doctors and nurses to bolster the ranks of health-care workers.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

