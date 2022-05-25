2 more charged with murder in Pinkneys Point house fire

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two more people with murder in relation to a fatal house fire in Pinkneys Point, N.S.

Police were called to the fire on Melbourne Road on March 17 a little after 2 a.m. Once the fire was out, human remains were found inside and were later determined to be those of 43-year-old Joseph Wickens of Stoney Island.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged 41-year-old Michael Roland Surette and 20-year-old Brooklyn Gavel — both of Pinkneys Point — with first-degree murder. The two appeared in Yarmouth provincial court and are both in custody.

Gavel is scheduled to appear in court again on June 7 and Surrette is due back on June 28.

In April, police charged 30-year-old Dillon Burton Deveau of North Chegogg with first-degree murder related to the fire. Deveau is still in custody.

