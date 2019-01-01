2 men stabbed in separate incidents in Halifax

Two men were stabbed in separate incidents in Halifax in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Just before 2 a.m., police received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 1800 block of Granville Street downtown.

Officers and a police dog searched the area and arrested a 26-year-old man from Halifax in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street near Cornwallis Street. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and weapons offences.

In the second incident, police were called to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre at 2:35 a.m. after a man with stab wounds was admitted to hospital.

Police say the man was injured in an altercation in the 3300 block of Connaught Avenue between Bayers Road and Windsor Street.

Both cases are still under investigation.