2 Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder

Two Eskasoni men have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a person was allegedly chased and then hit by a car in Waycobah, N.S., early Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., RCMP said they received multiple 911 calls about a male being chased by two men on Portage Road. More 911 calls came in later to report a hit-and-run incident on Highway 105 in Waycobah.

The person who was hit was taken to Inverness Hospital with what police described as "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Police later determined the chase and the hit and run were related.

"The victim appears to have been struck by a gold coloured car and then attacked by the occupants with an object," RCMP stated in a news release.

Two men and a woman were arrested Sunday morning, but the woman was later released without charges.

The suspects and victims "are known to one another and this is not considered to have been a random act," RCMP said.

Police are looking for more information and can be reached anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Inverness County RCMP can be reached directly at 902-625-2220.

