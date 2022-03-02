2 men charged after Halifax Shopping Centre lockdown, police search for 3rd man

Two men have been charged with robbery and firearm-related offences and one man is still at large after a series of incidents Tuesday in the Halifax area, including a lockdown at a major city mall.

Police were called to a report of an attempted robbery at a jewelry store on Quinpool Road at 11 a.m. local time. Two men entered the store, including one who was believed to be carrying a weapon, said police in a news release Wednesday.

The men left the store without taking anything and fled in a vehicle. No one at the store was injured.

Then at 12:20 p.m., police were called to a robbery at a pawn shop on Sackville Drive. Police said two men matching the description of the suspects in the first attempted robbery entered the shop and demanded money.

A firearm was discharged into the floor during what police described as a brief struggle.

About 10 minutes later, a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were driving was spotted on Highway 102 approaching Bayers Road. The vehicle did not stop for police and headed toward the Halifax Shopping Centre.

Mall locked down for several hours

The three suspects fled into the mall, prompting a lockdown that lasted for several hours.

Police said they arrested two suspects and recovered stolen goods. They were not able to find the third suspect and later determined he was not inside the mall.

Two men, aged 26 and 27, face multiple charges, including:

Two counts of robbery.

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

Two counts of uttering threats.

Two counts of unlawful confinement.

Reckless discharge of a firearm.

Two counts of careless handling of a firearm.

Three counts of pointing a firearm.

Two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

Two counts of carrying concealed weapon.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized.

Two counts of unauthorized possession in motor vehicle.

Mischief.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Police said the 26-year-old also faces three counts of possession contrary to a firearms prohibition order, while the 27-year-old is being charged with one count of theft under $5,000.

The third suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, six feet tall with a medium build and wearing an earring in his left ear. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweater and grey pants at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information or video relating to the incidents to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES