2 Yarmouth County men charged in Colton Cook death

Two Yarmouth County men are facing charges in connection with the death of 26-year-old Colton James Cook.

Cook was reported missing to police on Sept. 27.

RCMP say Cook's identifiable remains were found Sept. 29 near the intersection of Saunders and Raynardton roads in Yarmouth County.

The two suspects, 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford were arrested on Thursday in Digby County. Both men are from Yarmouth County.

Both men are facing a charge of second-degree murder and interference with human remains. .

The suspects both appeared at Yarmouth provincial court on Friday. They're both currently in custody.

Crawford's next court appearance is Oct. 5 at Yarmouth provincial court at 9:30 a.m. Rogers's next court appearance is at Shelburne provincial court on Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP are still looking to speak with people who know more about Cook's death. They can be reached directly at 902-365-3120. Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES