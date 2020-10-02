Skip to Main Content
2 Yarmouth County men charged in Colton Cook death
Nova Scotia RCMP charged two Yarmouth County men in the death of 26-year-old Colton James Cook. Cook was reported missing to police on Sept. 27, 2020.

Suspects charged with second-degree murder appeared in Yarmouth provincial court Friday

Colton James Cook, 26, was last seen at 11 p.m. on September 25, Yarmouth County RCMP say. Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death. (RCMP/Facebook)

Two Yarmouth County men are facing charges in connection with the death of 26-year-old Colton James Cook.

Cook was reported missing to police on Sept. 27. 

RCMP say Cook's identifiable remains were found Sept. 29 near the intersection of Saunders and Raynardton roads in Yarmouth County.

The two suspects, 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford were arrested on Thursday in Digby County. Both men are from Yarmouth County.

Both men are facing a charge of second-degree murder and interference with human remains. .

The suspects both appeared at Yarmouth provincial court on Friday. They're both currently in custody.

Crawford's next court appearance is Oct. 5 at Yarmouth provincial court at 9:30 a.m. Rogers's next court appearance is at Shelburne provincial court on Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m. 

RCMP are still looking to speak with people who know more about Cook's death. They can be reached directly at 902-365-3120. Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

