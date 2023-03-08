2 men arrested in confrontation over elver fishery in Hubbards

A confrontation over Nova Scotia's lucrative — but troubled — baby eel fishery turned violent early Thursday morning as a man was allegedly assaulted by a group of seven.

RCMP said in a statement that the man was in an argument with a woman and a youth on Shore Club Road in Hubbards, just west of Halifax, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a group of seven men approached the three who were arguing, and one of the seven assaulted the man with a pipe.

RCMP Cpl. Guilluame Tremblay said a second member of the group was brandishing a knife and a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser. They took off in three cars and were intercepted by police a short distance away on the St. Margarets Bay Road.

"At that time they completed a traffic stop where they arrested a 45-year-old and a 48-year-old man in relation to the assault," Tremblay said.

The pair were released with conditions and are due in court on June 5 to face charges including careless use of a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Tremblay said a shotgun and a conducted energy weapon were seized during the traffic stop.

"I don't have the details regarding additional seizures of those weapons, we're still investigating," Tremblay said.

"This morning police dog services were out on St. Margarets Bay Road, still searching the area for any additional weapons and doing an article search in the area."

This confrontation follows the seizure of a shipment of baby eels, known as elvers , worth about $112,000 at Halifax international airport. Elvers are considered Canada's most valuable fish catch, by weight, and were worth over $5,000 per kilogram in 2022.

The Conservative MP for the area, Rick Perkins, issued a statement with another MP on Wednesday, complaining about the lack of action by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

But DFO spokesperson Lauren Sankey defended the department in a statement saying officials conducted 741 patrols of rivers where elver fishing was taking place between March 13 and April 10. They seized about 36 kilograms of baby eels, along with some equipment.

"Fishery officers have been patrolling rivers, inspecting holding facilities and conducting surveillance and inspections at airports, border crossings and other exit points to ensure compliance with the regulations related to the harvest and sale of elver," she said.

