2 men arrested after armed man threatens to kill Dartmouth resident

Two men were arrested in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday after one of the men threatened to kill a man inside his apartment on Primrose Street.

According to Halifax Regional Police, the resident called 911 and reported that two men, one armed with a handgun, entered his apartment and threatened to kill him.

Police blocked Primrose Street to vehicles and pedestrians, and people in the area were asked to stay inside.

The two suspects surrendered at around 4 p.m. when they were called out by the emergency response team.

Police have executed a search warrant at the apartment where the incident occurred.

The two accused, 23 and 29, are both from Dartmouth and were arrested for weapons offences and uttering threats.

Police said no one was injured and that they are not looking for additional suspects.

Primrose Street has since reopened.

