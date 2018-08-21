2 men accused of arson after Cape Breton residences burn

Police have arrested two men accused of arson after two separate suspicious fires in Cape Breton.

A 57-year-old New Waterford man and 41-year-old North Sydney man were in Sydney provincial court this week to answer the charges. Police say there's no link between the fires, but both investigations led to charges this week.

The New Waterford man is accused of arson causing damage to property over a May 6 fire at a vacant Scotchtown residence.

The North Sydney man was charged with arson causing damage to property for a June 23 fire at a vacant Blowers Street residence.

