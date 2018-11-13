2 Membertou band councillors charged with assault with a weapon

Four people from Membertou, including two band councillors, have been charged following an altercation last week on the First Nation in Cape Breton.

Two vehicles were damaged and one woman was treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident Nov. 6.

Band councillors Cary Paul, 32, and Craig Joseph Christmas, 41, are charged with assault with a weapon and mischief, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

Jonathan Lindsey Paul, 39, and his wife Ashley Lena Paul, 37, of Membertou are also charged with assault with a weapon, according to police. Jonathan Paul also faces two charges of uttering threats, and Ashley Paul faces additional charges of mischief and breach of probation.

All four have been released from custody. Three are due back in court in December, the fourth in January.

There's no word on whether Membertou will suspend the band councillors.

Last week, Chief Terry Paul said the band would review the situation and take appropriate steps.