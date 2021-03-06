2 dead in fire at apartment building in Colchester County

Two people died in a fire at an apartment building Saturday morning in in Hilden, N.S.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a fire on Truro Road at 6:55 a.m.

A media release stated that local fire departments were able to extinguish the fire. No other details were provided.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Colchester District RCMP, the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

The RCMP does not believe the fire is suspicious, according to the release.

The Red Cross tweeted that it has set up a comfort centre at the Hilden fire hall to assist anyone from the apartment building with emergency needs.

Our condolences too for families of the 2 deceased. Canadian Red Cross <a href="https://twitter.com/canredcrossns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanRedCrossNS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Truro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Truro</a> volunteers are on site at comfort centre at the Hilden Fire Hall to assist other tenants with emergency needs, as they likely cannot return home for at least 72 hours. <a href="https://t.co/8U1qNX2sKd">https://t.co/8U1qNX2sKd</a> —@CanRedCrossATL

MORE TOP STORIES