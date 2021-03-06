Skip to Main Content
2 dead in fire at apartment building in Colchester County

Two people are dead following a fire Saturday morning in Hilden, Colchester County.

RCMP say fire does not appear suspicious

Two people died in a fire at an apartment building Saturday morning in in Hilden, N.S.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a fire on Truro Road at 6:55 a.m.

A media release stated that local fire departments were able to extinguish the fire. No other details were provided.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Colchester District RCMP, the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

The RCMP does not believe the fire is suspicious, according to the release. 

The Red Cross tweeted that it has set up a comfort centre at the Hilden fire hall to assist anyone from the apartment building with emergency needs. 

