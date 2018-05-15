2 convicted N.S. murderers move their appeals along

Convicted killer William Sandeson has retained the services of high-profile criminal defence lawyer Ian R. Smith to try to get his conviction overturned.

Smith filed notice with the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal last week that he is now representing the former Dalhousie University medical student, who has been representing himself in his murder appeal and other court actions.

Sandeson was found guilty nearly two years ago for the killing of fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson in September 2015. Samson's body has never been found.

Sandeson's conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. He must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before he can begin applying for parole.

He filed a handwritten notice of appeal from jail, less than a month after he was convicted. In it, he argued that trial judge Joshua Arnold made several errors during the course of his jury trial, including admitting evidence from his cellphone and refusing to grant Sandeson's request for a mistrial that was made in the middle of the proceeding.

Sandeson allowed police to examine and copy a text message exchange he had with Samson on the night Samson disappeared. The texts showed the men discussing a drug deal for a large quantity of marijuana.

Police recovered drugs during the course of their investigation.

The mistrial application followed the disclosure that a private detective hired by the defence to help them prepare for the trial had alerted police to the fact two witnesses had changed their story.

Lawsuit filed

The witnesses testified they heard a gunshot and saw a man slumped over in Sandeson's apartment, sitting in a pool of blood. Sandeson argued the jury should not have heard that evidence.

In his appeal, Sandeson is asking for his conviction to be overturned and a new trial ordered on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

He has since launched a lawsuit against the detective and the agency he represented, claiming they breached a confidentiality agreement.

In addition, Sandeson launched a successful small claims case against his former roommate, accusing him of taking valuable sneakers and homemade wine that was in the apartment the two men shared. Sandeson was awarded nearly $700 by an adjudicator for the lost footwear and alcohol.

Smith is to participate in a telephone conference call with a justice of the Court of Appeal to discuss scheduling Sandeson's case.

Nicholas Butcher was convicted in the 2016 death of Kristin Johnston. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Another high-profile murder case will also be discussed at the Court of Appeal in the coming weeks.

Nicholas Butcher is appealing both his sentence and conviction for the killing of his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston, in her Halifax home in March of 2016.

A jury found Butcher guilty of second-degree murder and the judge determined he must serve 15 years before he can begin applying for parole.

Butcher, who graduated from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie, has been representing himself in his appeal.

