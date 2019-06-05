Tuesday collisions just kilometres apart shut down part of Highway 101

Two crashes happened just 1.7 kilometres from each other and an hour apart on Highway 101 in Digby County, N.S., on Tuesday morning and shut part of the road down for several hours.

The first crash was reported at 8:25 a.m. in Gilberts Cove and it involved two vehicles. RCMP said eastbound traffic was slowing and a vehicle pulled out to pass and hit another vehicle that was turning left at the front of the line of traffic.

One of the vehicles rolled over and the other vehicle ended up in a ditch, police said.

The people in the two vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said charges may be pending.

The second crash was reported at 9:22 a.m. and happened in Ashmore, 1.7 kilometres west of the first crash site.

Police say a tractor-trailer approached the vehicles that were stopped because of the first crash, but didn't stop and caused a chain-reaction collision involving at least three vehicles.

The driver in the vehicle that was struck by the transport truck first was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and was issued a summary offence ticket for following too closely. He is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Aug. 9.

"It's a very long stretch of road. Having worked in Yarmouth for a number of years, I've driven that road a lot and it's just important for drivers to always be paying attention and never assume that it's going to be uneventful," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

