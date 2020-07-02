2 charged after Mayflower Mall parking lot altercation

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people after an altercation in the Mayflower Mall parking lot on Sunday.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they were told by witnesses about someone driving aggressively in the parking lot and "yelling offensive language towards a group of youth."

A video circulating on social media shows the word was a racial slur.

Police spoke to three youth who reported being targeted, as well as witnesses who provided police with video footage.

A 51-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Dominion, N.S., were arrested on Canada Day, but have since been released with a promise to appear at Sydney provincial court in October.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of public incitement of hatred and the 51-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of assault with a weapon (vehicle).

