2 charged after Mayflower Mall parking lot altercation
Man and boy from Dominion, N.S., are scheduled to appear in court in October
Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people after an altercation in the Mayflower Mall parking lot on Sunday.
In a news release on Thursday, police said they were told by witnesses about someone driving aggressively in the parking lot and "yelling offensive language towards a group of youth."
A video circulating on social media shows the word was a racial slur.
Police spoke to three youth who reported being targeted, as well as witnesses who provided police with video footage.
A 51-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Dominion, N.S., were arrested on Canada Day, but have since been released with a promise to appear at Sydney provincial court in October.
The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of public incitement of hatred and the 51-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of assault with a weapon (vehicle).