2 charged after man found dead in Amherst house fire

Two women are scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Monday after a body of a man from Moncton was found in a house fire in Amherst, N.S., on Saturday morning.

A 25-year-old woman from Amherst has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, possession of tools for breaking and entering, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

A 30-year-old woman from Moncton has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of tools for breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking.

The 26-year-old man who was found dead in the house was not a resident of the house. Police are not releasing his name.

According to a spokesperson for the town, the homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire.

The fire occurred at 143 East Pleasant Street address at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the man's death and the cause of the fire have yet to be determined and are still under investigation.

