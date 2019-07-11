2 arrested in Ontario in bizarre N.S. home invasion and assault

Two people from Dartmouth, N.S., are facing a slew of charges after a bizarre incident in June that left a 68-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say in the overnight hours between June 19 and June 20, the victim was awakened at his home on Lemmon Hill Road in Dean, N.S., by a man who was holding a knife and demanding his truck.

The resident refused to hand over his vehicle and instead offered to drive the man to Dartmouth. Outside, a woman was waiting and the three got into the truck with the victim at the wheel.

He did not know the man or the woman.

Instead of travelling to Dartmouth, the trio ended up on Highway 289 in Upper Stewiacke.

At one point, the man put his foot on the brake while the victim was driving. The victim then tried to run away from the man and the woman, but he was allegedly attacked.

He suffered cuts on his hands and face, and the man and woman grabbed the keys and took off in his 2009 black Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The man was left at the side of the road.

Another man later spotted the victim waving his arms and stopped to help him and call police. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police received a report about the incident at 4:13 a.m. on June 20.

"I know initially his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, however, they did certainly take a change for the worse and his injuries were life-threatening. But I understand he's doing a little bit better these days."

RCMP detachments were notified of the incident, and the truck was later spotted at a gas station in Sackville, N.B.

The pair was arrested on July 2 in Hearst, Ont., about 600 kilometres northwest of Sudbury.

The man, a 30-year-old from Dartmouth, and the woman, a 37-year-old from Dartmouth, are facing the following charges:

Breaking, entering and committing an indictable offence.

Robbery.

Theft of $5,000.

Taking a motor vehicle.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of a dangerous weapon.

Breach of recognizance.

