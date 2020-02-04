Police investigating 2 armed robberies minutes apart in Halifax
Police say they believe two robberies are related and are searching for suspects
Halifax Regional Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within minutes of each other Monday evening in the city's north end.
The first robbery was reported to police at 7:13 p.m. at the Needs on Duffus Street. Staff said two males wearing masks entered the store, armed with a firearm, and demanded money and cigarettes, police said in a news release.
The pair then drove off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. No one was injured.
Three minutes later, at 7:16 p.m., police were called to another robbery, this time at a Windsor Park Convenience on Windsor Street. Again, staff told police two masked males entered and one had a firearm. They demanded money but left empty handed.
Police say they believe the two robberies are related and are asking that anyone with information call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).