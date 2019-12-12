1st-degree murder charge laid over 2019 disappearance of Truro man

A 56-year-old Londonderry, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Peter (Tony) Walsh, a 35-year-old Truro, N.S., man who disappeared in August 2019.

John Alfred Cook is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Aug. 2.

Police say they found human remains in Londonderry last week, on June 16. The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office for DNA testing that could take weeks to confirm, but police suspect the remains belonged to Walsh.

"I do know based on the location of the remains, all the information collected around where the remains were ... was what gives us a very strong believe that it is in fact Tony's and not another person's remains that we located, but until the DNA comes back we can't say 100 per cent," said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Six months after Walsh disappeared, police said they believed he was the victim of a homicide. They said Walsh's family appealing to the public for information led to investigators receiving more tips on the case.

Walsh was last heard from on Aug. 23, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. The vehicle he was driving was later found in a business parking lot in Truro.

Marshall said Cook and Walsh were known to one another, but it's not clear how well they knew each other. Police have not disclosed a motive.

