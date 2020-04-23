1st-degree murder charge laid in shooting death of Halifax man

Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Halifax man earlier this year in the city's west end.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Connaught and Chisholm avenues.

Police found Anthony Charles Johnson, 31, suffering a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to hospital and died nearly two weeks later , on Feb.6.

An online obituary for Johnson said he is survived by a partner and their two "cherished daughters," as well as his parents, brothers, sisters and a large extended family.

Johnson was described in an obituary as someone who loved to laugh, watch movies and spend time with friends and family. (dignitymemorial.com)

Halifax Regional Police said investigators travelled to Toronto and arrested Shondell James Ogden, 30, with the help of local police at the Toronto South Detention Centre on Wednesday.

Ogden was brought back to Nova Scotia and is expected to appear in Halifax provincial court to face a charge of first-degree murder on Thursday.

Halifax police noted Ogden has also been charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in relation to a separate incident.

On Jan. 22, police received a report that a 32-year-old woman had been kidnapped from a location on Romans Avenue in Halifax earlier in the day.

She was released later the same day and was not physically hurt. Police believe this was not a random incident. Two other men also face various charges in relation to the kidnapping.

This is not the first time Ogden has come before the Nova Scotia courts on a serious charge.

In February 2014, provincial court Judge Anne Derrick found Ogden guilty of several charges including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a restricted weapon.

Police began investigating that case after the victim, Jason Byers, showed up at Dartmouth General Hospital in April 2013 with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Byers initially told police he was wounded while trying to break up a fight. But Byers later told investigators the shooting occurred at a Dartmouth home during a confrontation with Ogden about money.

