Snow in the forecast didn't keep the first cruise ship of 2019 from docking in Halifax on Monday.

The Marina, an Oceania Cruise vessel with a capacity for 1,250 passengers, arrived in the morning and is scheduled to leave later in the evening — around the same time there could be snowfall.

"I have got about six layers on — hopefully that will be enough," said Linda Tyler, a passenger from Australia.

She and her husband, George Tyler, said they planned to check out the Titanic exhibit at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax.

"My wife really feels the cold — I'm quite comfortable with it," said George Tyler.

Linda and George Tyler are from Australia. They said they were told there would be snow in Halifax on Monday. (CBC)

The Marina is the first of 190 cruise ships scheduled to stop in Halifax between now and Nov. 6. The Halifax Port Authority said the cruise season is expected to be the busiest to date, with approximately 320,000 guests.

The Marina is on a 28-day transatlantic cruise that started in New York, but has stops in Canada, Ireland, England, France, Portugal, Morocco and Spain. Some passengers will only be on board for two weeks, ending their journey in England.

Marty Rayl and Marita O'Reilly said they've always wanted to visit the East Coast of Canada and they don't mind the snow.

"I think it's great, we don't have snow where we live so it's great to have snow," said Marita O'Reilly, who lives in California.

Marty Rayl and Marita O'Reilly are visiting Nova Scotia from California. (CBC)

Evan and Bobbi Morris were visiting Halifax from Palm Springs, Calif., "where it's nice and toasty."

"This is like our fourth time here [in Halifax] and it's charming," said Bobbi Morris. "We were just here about eight months ago when it was summer, and it was lively and beautiful and it was a lot different."

Evan Morris said he's looking forward to experiencing the snow.

"It was a little bit exciting, we didn't have any hesitation. We look at snow in Palm Springs on the mountains, but we don't get it on the ground," he said.

Bobbi and Evan Morris are from Palm Springs, Calif. (CBC)

Renny and Lucky Lynch, from Roanoke, Va., said temperatures where they are from are around 4 C at the moment, so they don't mind the cooler weather.

"In the mountains we get a lot of snow during the year," said Renny Lynch.

Renny and Lucky Lynch are from Roanoke, Va. (CBC)

Some Canadians on the cruise noted some of their fellow passengers didn't come prepared for the cooler weather.

"They don't have gloves, they don't have tuques or hats or scarves," said Rob Wilson, from St. Catharines, Ont. "They're probably on the ship drinking tea ... it's not too bad on that ship, it's a wonderful ship, a beautiful ship."

Larry and Stephanie Green are from Oakville, Ont. (CBC)

Larry and Stephanie Green, from Oakville, Ont., said they're grateful to have finished touring around Halifax before the snow started.

The Greens booked this cruise a year ago knowing the weather could be poor for parts of the journey.

"We know we're going across the north Atlantic in April and of course we're going to be at sea on April 12, when the Titanic sank, so we know that it can be cold out there, so we were prepared with the right outerwears," said Larry Green.

Stephanie Green said she doesn't mind a snowstorm on her vacation.

"[The other passengers] have to see it," she said.

