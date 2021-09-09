17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four recoveries, leaving the province with 74 active cases.

Ten of the new cases are in the central zone, including eight close contacts of earlier cases. Another is related to travel and the last is under investigation.

Five of the new cases are in the northern zone and all are related to earlier cases. A case in the western zone is connected to an earlier case, and one in the eastern zone is related to travel.

One person is in a hospital COVID-19 unit. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,562 tests Wednesday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases Wednesday. The province has 112 active cases.

reported 16 new cases Wednesday. The province has 112 active cases. Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Tuesday. The province has five active cases.

reported two new cases Tuesday. The province has five active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Tuesday. The province has 35 active cases.

