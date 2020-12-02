17 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

All but one of the new cases were in the province's central health zone, including the case at St. Margaret's Bay Elementary school announced Tuesday night. The other case was found in the northern health zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,295 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

According to the province's numbers, there were also 32 recoveries since Tuesday. There are currently 127 active cases in Nova Scotia.

"I'm pleased to see that our case numbers have remained relatively low these past few days," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a release.

"This does not mean that we can ignore the restrictions that are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Everyone needs to do their part — wear a mask, adhere to the gathering limits, practise social distancing, wash your hands, and avoid non-essential travel in and out of the Halifax area."

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

New Brunswick reported seven new cases Tuesday and has a total of 116 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday and has 30 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Tuesday and has four active cases. One of the cases announced Saturday is a high school student.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES