Public weighs in on proposals for downtown Halifax development
3 different development concepts for 1557 Hollis Street presented for public feedback Monday night
Three different redevelopment concepts for 1557 Hollis Street, the site of the soon-to-be-demolished Ralston building in downtown Halifax, were presented for public feedback at an open house Monday night.
One involves a central tower and a 5-storey parking garage. Marilyn Kienapple, who lives nearby, did not like that version.
"I really don't think parking is a big issue," said Kienapple, "I see lots of places in the lots, so I don't think we need to have 300 parking spots."
Another proposal involves a glassed in atrium, which intrigued Eric Thompson.
"Having public space that could be programmed 12 months a year, the benefits of it would huge," explained Thompson.
Others preferred the idea of a series of buildings around a courtyard, including Andy Arsenault.
"I like the overall friendliness of the centre court and the steps going up," said Arsenault, "It's got a community feel to it.
"The parts that work best from each concept," said Millier, "The idea is see from the community about what works and what doesn't."
The half hectare site currently has a vacant 10-storey building. It was last used by Revenue Canada and was known as the Ralston Building. Demolition is expected to take place in the fall of 2019.
