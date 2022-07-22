$150K reward announced for unsolved homicide

The Nova Scotia government is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homicide of a woman who was last seen almost two years ago.

Investigators are still working on the case of Sheila Patricia Madore of Dartmouth, N.S. She was 48 years old when she was reported missing.

Saturday marks the second anniversary of the last reported sighting of Madore, who was seen in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax.

She was later reported missing in October 2020 by a mobile outreach nurse who knew her. In March 2021, her remains were found on the grounds of the Findlay Community Centre in Dartmouth.

A medical examiner later determined the cause of her death was homicide.

Investigators believe there may be people with information about Madore's death and are asking the public to call the rewards for major unsolved crimes program.

