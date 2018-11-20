15-year-old arrested after Fall River knife attack

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a knife attack on another 15-year-old boy in Fall River, N.S., on Monday.

Halifax RCMP say at 12:19 p.m., police were called to a wooded area on Lockview Road in Fall River.

When officers arrived they arrested the suspect. The other boy was taken to hospital, treated and later released.

The accused is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, extortion, uttering threats and robbery.

He's scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Tuesday.