Teen charged with attemped murder after stabbing in Kings County

A 15-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after police say a man in Cambridge, N.S., was stabbed with a knife Monday evening.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday they were called to a home in Kings County around 9:20 p.m.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Police arrested the youth at the home. He's also been charged with aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and breaching conditions.

The teenager's name cannot be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was scheduled to appeared in Kentville provincial court Tuesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

