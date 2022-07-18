15 names make shortlist for Cornwallis Street renaming

A list of prospective street names for Cornwallis Street in Halifax has been narrowed from 3,300 to 15.

Residents in Halifax can select three out of 15 suggested names in an online survey that began Monday and runs until Sept. 6.

The list includes five Mi'kmaw names.

The Mi'kmaw names include:

L'nu Street — A word the Mi'kmaq use to describe themselves.

Nitap Street — Mi'kmaw for friend.

Pjila'si Street — Mi'kmaw for welcome.

Wantaqo'ti Street — Mi'kmaw for peacefulness.

Samqwan Street — Mi'kmaw for water.

Non-commemorative names:

Freedom Way.

Honour Street.

Pride Street.

Treaty Avenue.

Truth Avenue.

Commemorative Names:

Rocky Jones Street — Jones was an African Nova Scotian lawyer. He was active in the community and was the recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia.

Dr. Alfred Waddell Street — Waddell was one of Dalhousie University's first Black doctors. He spent his life providing medical care to underserved communities.

Nora Bernard Street — Bernard was a residential school survivor and activist. She was a recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia.

African Baptist Street — The New Horizons Baptist Church on Cornwallis Street is the mother church of the African United Baptist Association.

Reconciliation Avenue.

Renaming the street is a step toward reconciliation and is one of the recommendations of the Task Force on the Commemoration of Edward Cornwallis and the Recognition and Commemoration of Indigenous History.

Cornwallis was the British governor of Nova Scotia. In 1749, he issued a proclamation that promised a bounty for each Mi'kmaw person killed.

An advisory group reviewed the first round of suggestions.

The group will review the results of the second survey in September and make a recommendation to Halifax regional council with one recommended name and three alternatives.

MORE TOP STORIES