14-year-old charged with dangerous driving, theft, after Boxing Day flight from police

A Boxing Day joyride that ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a power pole and bus shelter has led to a slate of charges against the 14-year-old driver.

In a release Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police say the youth is charged with two counts of mischief, motor vehicle theft, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and breach of probation.

The vehicle was reported stolen at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say it had been taken from Barrington Street earlier in the day.

It was later spotted in Lower Sackville by Halifax District RCMP. Officers were unable to stop the vehicle after the driver refused to pull over and fled the area. The vehicle was later seen near the MacKay Bridge.

At that location, police say they tried to stop the driver, who fled once again.

Halifax police say they did not attempt to pursue the vehicle directly on account of what they called the driver's unsafe actions, but continued to track its whereabouts.

Finally, after multiple calls from concerned members of the public, a tire-deflation device was used to slow the vehicle's speed near the 100 block of Herring Cove Road, police say.

Not long after, the driver struck a bus shelter and power pole near Shoreham Lane. The driver was arrested at the scene, while two passengers fled on foot.

The incident resulted in a power outage in the area, and police said the road was closed to traffic for several hours as crews made the necessary repairs.

The youth was set to appear in provincial youth court Wednesday.

