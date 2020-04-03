14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, total now 207

Nova Scotia confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provincial total up to 207.

The new cases were identified on Thursday and nearly 900 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, the province said in a news release.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer, Dr. Robert Strang, are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m. CBC News will share the live stream.

Most of the new cases are connected to travel or a known case.

There is one confirmed case of community spread. More community transmission cases are expected in the future.

The people who have tested positive so far range in age from under 10 to more than 80.

Five people are being treated in hospital, but 21 people are considered to be recovered.

Cases of COVID-19 have been found all across the province.

RCMP fine over COVID-19

On Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP announced they had charged four people and one business for violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act in relation to COVID-19.

Three people were charged with failing to comply with a direction, order or requirement made under the Emergency Management Act on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, RCMP charged a business and one person for failing to adhere to orders contained in the chief medical officer's public health order.

RCMP say the first three people were fined $697.50, the business was fined $7,500 and the fourth person was fined $1,000.

