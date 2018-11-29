$13M cultural centre for Halifax could be in place by 2020

A new $13-million performing arts centre could be up and running in downtown Halifax by 2020.

The group behind the venture hopes to nail down funding from all three levels of government by the end of the year.

The Link Performing Arts Society will lease space in the former convention centre on Argyle Street. The building is now owned by Armco Capital.

"We're really excited," said Marc Almon, a co-founder of the society. "It's a flexible theatre stage to accommodate 1,800 to 2,000 people and, as well, a creative innovation centre which will provide a home base for cultural non-profit groups."

Versatile space

The theatre space will be flexible so it can be turned into smaller venues. There are also plans to have a 160-seat cinema for independent filmmakers, two dance studios and a television production centre.

https://www.halifax.ca/sites/default/files/documents/city-hall/standing-committees/181129cped3.pdf

The city's community planning and economic development committee approved a proposal to provide $1 million in funding at a special meeting held on Thursday.

Coun. Waye Mason thinks the new venue will attract acts that don't usually come to Halifax.

"It was very rare for us to get a band like Wilco or Steve Earle," said Mason. "I think if we have that venue we'll see more bands come here."

Mason also likes the idea of expanding the entertainment district on Argyle Street all the way from Duke Street to Blowers Street.

Society hopes to attract millions in support

The Link Performing Arts Society hopes to get $5 million from Ottawa, $4.5 million from the province and $2.1 million from Armco and other private investors.

Coun. Sam Austin had questions about how the venue will be operated because the non-profit society is partnering with Culture Link CIC. It is incorporated as a "'community interest company."

"There's a good opportunity here but when it goes to regional council I would like to see more detail on why we have that," said Austin.

Almon said it is based on a British model that allows it to run like a business.

"But 60 per cent of the profits go back to the community," he said.

Almon said that will motivate the performing arts centre to make a profit but the community will also benefit.

The proposal has to go to Halifax's audit and finance committee on Monday before it is debated by regional council.